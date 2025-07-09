John Mayer tickets on sale in Youngstown at Wean Park

John Mayer headlines Wean Park in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., delivering guitar-hero solos beneath the skyline’s steel-mill glow. The seven-time Grammy winner brings his acoustic-to-arena catalog—“Gravity,” “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” “Last Train Home”—to the outdoor riverfront amphitheater for one night only.

Tickets are on sale now. While local outlets carry hard copies, ScoreBig lists every lawn and reserved-seat option with no hidden fees, giving northeast-Ohio fans a transparent path to see the Connecticut native up close.

The set will span Mayer’s blues-trio roots and pop-rock radio years, with Dead & Company-inspired jams likely sneaking into extended outros. Wean Park’s 20-acre layout offers skyline views and food-truck rows, turning the show into a late-September festival atmosphere.

Youngstown sits an hour from both Cleveland and Pittsburgh, positioning the concert as a regional draw. Gates open at 5 p.m., and VIP ticket-holders gain early entry to shaded river-walk lounges.

Shop for John Mayer tickets at Wean Park on September 26, 2025

