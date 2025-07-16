John Mulaney tickets on sale in Detroit at The Fillmore

John Mulaney, the Emmy-winning comedian behind specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J,” brings his trademark storytelling to The Fillmore Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for razor-sharp wit and endearing observations, Mulaney’s live shows blend personal anecdotes, pop-culture riffs, and perfectly timed punchlines.

Tickets are currently on sale.

Mulaney’s career spans Saturday Night Live writing stints, Netflix specials, and sell-out tours across North America and Europe. His latest material explores fatherhood and sobriety, delivered with the same polished cadence that turned “New in Town” into a cult classic.

The Fillmore’s historic setting—a former 1920s movie palace—adds grandeur to the evening, with ornate décor and modern acoustics that amplify every laugh. Situated on Woodward Avenue, the venue anchors Detroit’s bustling entertainment district, steps from dining and nightlife.

