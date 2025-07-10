& Juliet tickets on sale in Sacramento at SAFE Credit Union PAC

& Juliet brings its chart-topping pop soundtrack and exuberant message of self-empowerment to SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento for a 16-performance engagement, Sept. 24 – Oct. 5, 2025. The Tony-winning musical flips Shakespeare on its head, following Juliet as she writes her own happily-ever-after backed by the hits of Max Martin, from “…Baby One More Time” to “Since U Been Gone.”

Tickets for all Sacramento dates are available now. While fans can purchase at the venue box office, ScoreBig offers the same inventory with no hidden fees—making it the smarter choice for Broadway fans.

& Juliet has been hailed by The New York Times as “smart, splashy and deliriously entertaining.” Sacramento audiences will experience the West Coast debut of its U.S. tour inside the recently renovated SAFE PAC, where modern acoustics and upgraded seating amplify the production’s high-octane choreography and LED visuals.

Special accessibility performances—including ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned shows—ensure theatergoers of every ability can join the fun. Given its limited two-week window and buzzworthy reputation, demand is expected to spike as on-sale week approaches.

