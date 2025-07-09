& Juliet tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

& Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare when the chart-topping jukebox musical hits San Diego Civic Theatre for an eight-show run, Oct. 14–19, 2025. Set to the hits of songwriter-producer Max Martin—think “…Baby One More Time,” “Roar” and “Since U Been Gone”—the show asks what would happen if Juliet chose her own destiny after Romeo.

Tickets are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase through the Civic Theatre box office, but ScoreBig lists every performance with no hidden ticket fees, letting fans score orchestra seats or balcony bargains at transparent prices.

Fresh from its Tony-winning Broadway debut, “& Juliet” arrives on the West Coast with the original creative team, including choreographer Jennifer Weber’s high-energy dance numbers and award-winning set designer Soutra Gilmour’s LED-framed mash-up of Verona and 21st-century London. Critics praise its laugh-out-loud script and powerhouse vocals that transform pop anthems into theatrical showstoppers.

San Diego Civic Theatre’s 2,967-seat hall offers ideal sightlines and crisp acoustics—perfect for sing-along moments like “Larger Than Life.” Whether you’re planning a girls’ night, date night or a mid-week matinee, this limited engagement promises plenty of glitter, humor and heart.

Shop Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on & Juliet tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.