& Juliet tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

& Juliet cranks up the pop when the Tony-nominated jukebox musical hits ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, Nov. 4-9 2025. The show flips Shakespeare’s tragedy on its head, sending a newly single Juliet on a self-empowerment road trip set to the hits of Max Martin—think Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Britney Spears—in the 3,000-seat Frank Lloyd Wright venue steps from Mill Avenue dining.

Tickets for all eight performances are on sale now. While the Gammage box office remains an option, theatergoers can score seats through ScoreBig, where Broadway tours carry no hidden ticket fees, stretching student budgets and girls-night-out funds alike.

This first Valley engagement features the national-tour cast led by breakout mezzo Sabrina Harper (“Roar,” “Since U Been Gone”) and boasts rave-making LED sets, glitter-bomb choreography and a live band perched above the action. Arrive early to snap selfies under the lobby’s pink neon lyric wall and sip themed “Break Free” mocktails before the curtain rises.

Light-rail stops at Rural/University and a newly expanded parking garage make travel easy for Phoenix-area fans. Given the show’s sold-out premieres in Chicago and Los Angeles, Tempe seats are expected to move quickly—especially the Saturday doubleheader.

