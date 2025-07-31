Junior H tickets on sale in Phoenix at Talking Stick Amphitheatre

Junior H headlines Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. The corridos tumbados trailblazer—born Antonio Herrera—will celebrate Día de los Muertos Eve with emotive vocals and 12-string requinto melodies that power chart-toppers “Ella” and “Y Ahora Resulta.”

Secure seats via the amphitheatre box office or ScoreBig, where Latin-music fans avoid hidden fees.

Junior H’s 2024 album Contingente debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart, solidifying his role alongside Peso Pluma in the regional renaissance. Phoenix audiences can anticipate a live banda, dramatic light show and heartfelt shout-outs to Sonoran fans.

With a 20,000-seat capacity and open-air desert backdrop, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre offers festival-style energy and ample parking off Loop 101. The Halloween-weekend date wraps Junior H’s U.S. fall run before a Mexico-City arena finale.

Shop for Junior H tickets at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Junior H tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.