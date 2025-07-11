Justin Willman tickets on sale in Boston at Shubert Theatre

Justin Willman, star of Netflix’s “Magic for Humans,” brings his interactive comedy-magic show to Boston’s Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center on Oct. 17, 2025. The curtain rises at 9:30 p.m., pairing sleight-of-hand with laugh-out-loud improv in the 1,500-seat landmark.

Tickets are on sale now via the Boch Center box office and ScoreBig, where buyers will find transparent pricing and mobile delivery options.

Willman’s viral trick “Cup Trick Shot” logged 50 million views, and his tour routinely sells out thanks to audience-driven bits that change nightly. Expect a mix of mind-reading, smartphone sorcery and heartfelt storytelling suitable for all ages.

The Shubert’s neoclassical interior adds turn-of-the-century elegance to Willman’s modern illusions. For an immersive angle, opt for orchestra seats within the first 10 rows—volunteers are often pulled from that section.

Justin Willman tickets at Shubert Theatre on Oct. 17, 2025

