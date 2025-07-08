Kabaka Pyramid tickets on sale in Garden Grove at Garden Amphitheatre

Kabaka Pyramid and backing outfit the Bebble Rockers roll their roots-reggae revolution into Garden Grove’s open-air Garden Amphitheatre on Nov. 30, 2025, with music starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets have just hit the box office and ScoreBig, where reggae lovers can grab seats without worrying about surprise service fees.

The Grammy-winning Kingston lyricist earned global acclaim with singles “Well Done” and “Kontraband,” blending conscious messages with modern dancehall punch. Live, Kabaka’s militant flow meets the Bebble Rockers’ rock-solid riddims for a shoulder-to-shoulder skank session.

Garden Amphitheatre’s palm-lined setting and breezy acoustics provide an ideal backdrop for roots music as the sun sets over Orange County. Expect a setlist mixing hits from Kabaka’s 2023 album The Kalling with tributes to reggae icons.

