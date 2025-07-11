Kansas City Chiefs tickets on sale for 2025 home slate at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans can lock in seats for every 2025 regular-season home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Eight matchups—including prime-time showdowns with Detroit and Washington plus an AFC Championship rematch with Baltimore—span September through mid-December, giving the red-and-gold faithful plenty of chances to roar beneath the league’s loudest scoreboard.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. While the Arrowhead box office remains an option, ScoreBig lists inventory for each contest with no hidden ticket fees, letting buyers compare sections and save instantly at checkout.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce headline a roster chasing a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. The 2025 schedule opens Sept. 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles before back-to-back late-September tests versus the Baltimore Ravens. October brings a Sunday-night clash with the Detroit Lions (Oct. 12) and a Monday-night spotlight against the Washington Commanders (Oct. 27). Division rivals Las Vegas (Oct. 19) and Los Angeles (Dec. 14) bookend a Thanksgiving-month tilt with the Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 23). Each matchup promises Arrowhead’s trademark sea of red, Tomahawk Chop chant and tailgate aroma wafting from the Truman Sports Complex lots.

Whether you want lower-bowl vantage points, Club Level amenities or budget-friendly upper-deck views, ScoreBig’s transparent pricing and mobile delivery make securing seats hassle-free. Act quickly—many sections sell out long before kickoff.

