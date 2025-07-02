Kanye West Banned from Australia Over Latest Controversial Song

Controversial rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has officially been banned from entering Australia.

According to the BBC, Australia’s home affairs minister Tony Burke revealed that his department cancelled West’s valid visa following the recently-released single “Heil Hitler.” In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Burke said that west “has been coming to Australia for a long time…and he’s made a lot of offensive comments.”

“I think that what’s not sustainable is to import hatred,” Burke said. “We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”

“Heil Hitler,” which dropped in May, included a music video where men wore animal skins and chanted the song’s title. The track was been banned on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. However, West has since confirmed he is “done with anti-Semitism” and released a new version of the song, dubbed “Hallelujah,” with lyrics that reference Christianity.

West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is Australian-born.