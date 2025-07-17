Kathy Griffin tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Criss Angel Theater

Kathy Griffin returns to the Las Vegas Strip with a one-night stand-up show at the Criss Angel Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 8, 2025. The two-time Emmy winner and self-proclaimed “D-List” diva will deliver her trademark celebrity skewering and fearless political satire in an 8 p.m. Saturday performance.

Tickets are available now from the Planet Hollywood box office and ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees and a seamless checkout experience.

Griffin’s comedy chops span decades, from her breakout role on NBC’s Suddenly Susan to historic Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden sold-out shows. Her 2024 comeback tour drew rave reviews, with critics hailing her sharper-than-ever observational humor. Vegas audiences can expect fresh material on Hollywood gossip, pop-culture faux pas and the latest political headlines—no one is safe.

The 1,300-seat Criss Angel Theater offers state-of-the-art sound and intimate sightlines, making it the perfect venue for Griffin’s rapid-fire punchlines. Seating is limited, so fans should act quickly to secure the best seats.

