Katseye tickets on sale in New York at The Theater at MSG

Katseye plugs its neon-lit electro-rock into The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. The viral six-piece blends stadium-sized hooks with EDM drops, turning every venue into a late-night dance floor beneath immersive LED walls.

Tickets for the Manhattan date are on sale now. Fans can buy through the MSG box office, but savvy concertgoers can dodge hidden fees by securing seats at ScoreBig, where prices are shown up front.

New York marks one of only three East-Coast stops on Katseye’s winter swing, and set-lists hint at fresh cuts from the band’s forthcoming sophomore LP. Expect crowd-favorite “Neon Mirage,” an extended drum-and-bass break, and a confetti-blasted encore timed to the final bass drop.

With the venue’s renowned acoustics and easy subway access, this one-night-only party is primed to sell fast—especially among TikTok followers who propelled Katseye’s latest single past 50 million streams in a month.

