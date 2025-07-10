Katseye tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Katseye brings its genre-bending EDM-rock fusion to downtown Phoenix on Dec. 3, 2025, lighting up Arizona Financial Theatre at 8 p.m. The six-piece collective—known for viral singles “Neon Mirage” and “Pulse”—pairs hypnotic synth lines with live drums for an immersive club-meets-arena experience.

Tickets are available now. The theatre box office offers standard purchase options, but savvy fans can save on service fees by shopping at ScoreBig, where all prices are displayed up front with no checkout surprises.

Phoenix is the kickoff for Katseye’s winter tour, and recent setlists hint at new material from the yet-untitled sophomore album. Expect a two-hour spectacle featuring 3D visuals, synchronized lasers and an extended remix encore built for dance-floor diehards.

The 5,000-seat venue’s state-of-the-art sound system ensures every bass drop reverberates down Washington Street. Arrive early to explore Roosevelt Row murals before diving into Katseye’s kaleidoscopic soundscape.

