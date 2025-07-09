Katseye Unveils ‘The Beautiful Chaos’ Tour

Global girl group Katseye has announced details for their tour. The run, titled “The Beautiful Chaos,” will support the group’s recently released EP of the same name.

The tour will begin on November 15 at The Armory in Minneapolis. From there, the group will make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Seattle before their final performance on December 16 in Mexico City at Teatro Metrópolitan.

Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets ahead of the general on sale. A presale for Weverse members will open on July 9 at 9 a.m. PT. An additional presale through Katseye.World begins July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The general public on sale is set for July 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Katseye is also slated to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on August 3.

Full tour details and ticketing information are available through the group’s official website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/15 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

11/18 – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON

11/19 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

11/22 – The Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

11/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

11/26 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

11/29 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

11/30 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Pavilion – Irving, TX

12/03 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

12/06 – The Theatre at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

12/09 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

12/12 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

12/16 – Teatro Metrópolitan – Mexico City, MX