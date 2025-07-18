KAYTRANADA, JUSTICE Announce North American Arena Tour

KAYTRANADA and JUSTICE will co-headline a North American arena tour this fall.

The run begins October 16 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. From there, the duo will make stops in Seattle, Portland, Oakland, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Tampa before wrapping up on November 16 in Miami at Kaseya Center.

The tour follows previous collaborations between the two electronic artists. In June 2023, they performed back-to-back sets at the Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre in Paris. Later that year, KAYTRANADA remixed JUSTICE’s single “Neverender,” featuring Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

JUSTICE recently released a new EP for the single “Mannequin Love.” The project includes remixes by The Dare, Braxe + Falcon, and Hudson Mohawke, along with the original track by JUSTICE and The Flints. The single is featured on the duo’s 2024 album Hyperdrama, released via Ed Banger Records / Because Music.

KAYTRANADA remains active following the release of his Grammy-nominated album TIMELESS. He recently completed sold-out tours across North America and Europe.

Tickets for the KAYTRANADA x JUSTICE Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for presale access at kaytranadaxjusticetour.com. Verizon customers will have access to an exclusive presale through Verizon Access beginning Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

11/1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/16 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center