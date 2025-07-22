Kimberly Akimbo tickets on sale in Austin at Bass Concert Hall

Kimberly Akimbo, Broadway’s quirky Tony-winning musical, brings its heart-warming story of a teen who ages at lightning speed to Bass Concert Hall in Austin for an eight-show run from September 30 through October 5, 2025. Theatergoers can expect the full New York production, including Jeanine Tesori’s genre-bending score and David Lindsay-Abaire’s sharp, funny book that earned five Tony Awards in 2023.

Since debuting on Broadway, Kimberly Akimbo has drawn raves for its fresh take on coming-of-age themes, buoyed by a rock-inflected score and disarmingly honest humor. The Bass Concert Hall engagement marks the show’s first Texas stop, giving Central Texas audiences a rare opportunity to catch the national tour without traveling to Dallas or Houston.

Whether you’re a musical-theater devotee or simply looking for a laugh-and-cry night out, make plans now—this limited Austin sit-down is expected to move briskly.

Austin performance dates

