Kingfishr tickets on sale in Chicago at Park West

Kingfishr lands at Chicago’s Park West on Oct. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m., delivering cinematic folk anthems beneath the venue’s art-deco chandeliers. The Limerick-born trio’s layered vocals and swelling crescendos recall early Mumford & Sons, yet shimmer with modern alt-pop touches.

Tickets are available now.

Recent European shows featured haunting new single “Anyway” and a surprise cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Park West’s 1,000-cap layout guarantees a close-up view of AVL-mapped visuals inspired by Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Chicago is one of only two Midwest stops, so fans should secure tickets early before this breakout act’s gentle harmonies sell out.

