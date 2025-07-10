Kingfishr brings its soaring indie-folk harmonies to The Old Church in Portland on Oct. 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Irish trio, celebrated for lush single “Eyes Don’t Lie,” will transform the 300-seat, 1882-built sanctuary into an intimate echo chamber of strings and three-part vocals.

Tickets are on sale now. While The Old Church box office offers standard options, savvy fans can avoid hidden service charges by purchasing at ScoreBig, which lists identical seats with transparent pricing.

Portland marks Kingfishr’s Pacific Northwest debut and lands midway through the band’s first U.S. headline run. Expect a 90-minute set that blends unreleased tracks from an upcoming studio album with viral favorites like “Heart in the Water,” all backed by cinematic lighting that accents the venue’s stained-glass windows.

The Old Church’s acoustics—praised by NPR’s Tiny Desk alumni—ensure every mandolin pluck rings crystal-clear. Arrive early for nearby food-cart pods, then settle in for a night the Irish Times calls “hauntingly beautiful.”

