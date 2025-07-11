Kingfishr tickets on sale in Washington at 9:30 Club

Kingfishr make their Washington, D.C., debut at the legendary 9:30 Club on Sept. 24, 2025, delivering the Irish trio’s soaring indie-folk sound to one of America’s most storied rock rooms.

Seats and standing-room spots are on sale now. While the 9:30 box office sells face-value tickets, ScoreBig lists inventory from trusted sellers with no hidden service charges, ideal for fans hunting premium balcony views.

Led by vocalist Eddie O’Brien, Kingfishr exploded on TikTok with the anthemic “Eyes Don’t Lie,” drawing comparisons to Dermot Kennedy and Little Green Cars. Their 2025 self-titled LP debuted at No. 1 on the Irish Albums Chart, and the D.C. stop is part of a 15-city North American swing that includes Austin City Limits later in the fall.

The 9:30 Club’s 1,200-capacity room promises intimate sightlines and punchy sound reinforcement, perfect for the group’s harmony-driven crescendos. Doors open at 7 p.m., and local singer-songwriter Alex Vargas provides support.

Shop for Kingfishr tickets at 9:30 Club on Sept. 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kingfishr tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.