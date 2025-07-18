Kraken-Canucks preseason tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Kraken continue building Pacific Northwest bragging rights when they battle the Vancouver Canucks in preseason play at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 21 2025 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the Climate Pledge box office.

Now entering Year 5, the Kraken have transformed their high-tech home—powered entirely by renewable energy—into one of the NHL’s loudest. Matty Beniers and Philipp Grubauer will fine-tune lines against a Canucks squad anchored by Quinn Hughes, giving fans an early taste of the cross-border rivalry.

Set atop the Seattle Center, the arena’s living-wall façade and zero-single-use-plastic policy make attending a game as eco-friendly as it is rowdy. Grab a local IPA, cheer on the Deep Sea Blue, and help Seattle reach full decibels long before Opening Night.

