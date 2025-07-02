Kraken vs. Canucks Prospects Game tickets on sale in Everett

Seattle Kraken prospects square off against their Pacific-Division rivals from Vancouver on Sept. 13, 2025, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., giving Puget Sound hockey fans a rare early look at tomorrow’s NHL stars before training camps officially open.

Tickets to the single-night showcase are on sale now. While the arena box office remains an option, ScoreBig lists the same seats with no hidden fees—meaning the price you see is the price you pay.

The annual prospects game has become a must-see for scouting junkies and families alike. Past matchups have featured future All-Stars now skating in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Expect high-tempo action as young forwards fight for camp invites and blue-line hopefuls look to impress Kraken general manager Ron Francis and his staff.

Angel of the Winds Arena—home to the WHL’s Everett Silvertips—boasts an intimate 8,100-seat configuration that keeps fans close to the ice. Doors open at 5 p.m.; arrive early to enjoy local craft brews on the concourse before settling in for three periods of edge-of-your-seat competition.

