Kraken vs. Oilers tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Kraken fans can fire up their “Release the Kraken” chants early when the club hosts the Edmonton Oilers in a preseason showdown at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 1 2025. Puck drops at 7 p.m. as Seattle tests its new-look blue line against superstar Connor McDavid’s high-octane offense.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office and ScoreBig

The Kraken’s inaugural seasons have produced raucous home crowds, and preseason tilts traditionally sell quickly thanks to lower price points and rare center-ice camera angles inside the NHL’s most sustainable venue. Fans can also scope out Climate Pledge’s brand-new LED experiential tunnel and expanded grab-and-go concessions.

Seattle’s roster will feature top draft picks vying for opening-night spots alongside veterans looking to build on last year’s playoff push. With Edmonton’s dynamic duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the opposite bench, expect regular-season intensity in this dress rehearsal.

