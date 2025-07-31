LA Kings vs Predators, Flyers & Kraken tickets on sale in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings fans can already circle three marquee home dates on the 2025-26 NHL calendar. The Pacific Division contenders host the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 23, return after the All-Star break to battle the Philadelphia Flyers on March 19, and close their regular-season slate at Crypto.com Arena against the Nashville Predators on April 6. All games face off in downtown L.A.’s iconic venue, giving the Kings home-ice advantage as they chase another playoff berth.

The Kings—powered by captain Anže Kopitar and rising star Quinton Byfield—will look to extend their Pacific supremacy against three very different foes. Seattle, led by Matty Beniers, has quickly developed a feisty rivalry with L.A. since joining the league in 2021. Philadelphia brings storied East-Coast grit west on a rare SoCal visit, while Nashville’s high-tempo offense promises a playoff-style finish to the regular season.

Crypto.com Arena, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recently upgraded its video boards and concessions, ensuring Kings supporters experience next-level sightlines and SoCal-flavored fare between periods. Arrive early to enjoy L.A. LIVE dining or snap photos at the newly refurbished Gretzky statue steps from the main entrance.

