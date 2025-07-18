Lady A tickets on sale in Rockford at Coronado Performing Arts Center

Lady A will bring their unmistakable three-part harmony to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center on Dec. 12 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The GRAMMY-winning trio—behind crossover hits “Need You Now” and “Just a Kiss”—will treat northern Illinois fans to a career-spanning set inside the gilded 1927 movie-palace-turned-concert hall.

Tickets are available now at the Coronado box office and on ScoreBig, the ticket marketplace that skips those last-minute service-fee surprises.

Fresh from a Las Vegas residency and a new studio project, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are expected to premiere fresh tracks alongside chart favorites, backed by a seven-piece band and arena-quality lighting scaled to the Coronado’s cozy 2,400-seat capacity.

Rockford sits just 90 minutes from Chicago and Madison, making this a convenient holiday-season getaway for country-pop fans across the region.

Lady A tickets at Coronado Performing Arts Center on December 12 2025

