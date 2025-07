Lamp performing at the McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom in October 2024 via Wikimedia Commons

Lamp will perform at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, on October 12, 2025. Known for lush arrangements and nostalgic sound, Lamp promises a dreamy night of music.

Tickets are available now at ScoreBig or through the venue directly.

Expect a captivating set of dreamy pop and jazz fusion when this cult favorite takes the stage.