LaMP tickets on sale in Eugene at WOW Hall

LaMP—the improvisational power trio of drummer Russ Lawton, guitarist Scott Metzger and keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski—brings its groove-laden jams to Eugene’s WOW Hall on Oct. 17 2025 (8 p.m.). Fans can expect elastic funk workouts that channel the members’ Vermont jam-scene roots (Trey Anastasio Band, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead) into fresh, exploratory sets.

Tickets are on sale now through the hall box office

The band’s 2024 live album captured a high-energy Portland show featuring 15-minute detours through “Voodoo Chile” teases and clavinet-soaked grooves; expect similar spontaneity in Eugene. WOW Hall’s hardwood dance floor, brick walls and 500-person capacity make it the perfect incubator for extended solos and audience call-and-response.

Located in the Whiteaker neighborhood, the nonprofit venue is steps from craft breweries and food carts—ideal for pre-show pints before settling in for two sets of organ-driven funk.

