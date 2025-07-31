Lamp tickets on sale in Houston at Bayou Music Center

Lamp – Band brings its shimmering dream-pop soundscapes to Bayou Music Center in Houston on Nov. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Japanese trio, praised for lush harmonies and bossa-tinged rhythms, will treat Gulf Coast fans to favorites from acclaimed albums Her Watch and Yume.

Tickets for the one-night engagement are on sale now. While the Bayou Music Center box office is one option, savvy concertgoers can also purchase through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Formed in 2000, Lamp has quietly earned a global cult following for its nostalgic, city-pop-inspired melodies. Their 2024 single “Silver Morning” topped Spotify’s Indie Japan playlist, signaling a new wave of international attention. Houston marks the band’s first Texas appearance, giving longtime listeners a rare opportunity to hear tracks such as “For Lovers” and “A Flower in the Dusk” live.

Bayou Music Center’s intimate 2,700-seat layout offers pristine acoustics and unobstructed sightlines—ideal for Lamp’s delicate vocal layering and jazz-inflected arrangements. Nestled along Buffalo Bayou, the venue is steps from downtown dining and nightlife, making it easy to turn the concert into a full evening out.

Shop for Lamp tickets at Bayou Music Center on Nov. 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lamp – Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.