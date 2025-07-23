Layton Giordani & Green Velvet tickets on sale in L.A. at Shrine Expo Hall

Layton Giordani teams up with Chicago house icon Green Velvet for a techno-heavy blowout at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2025. Expect pounding low-end, neon visuals and a dance floor packed with ravers deep into the night.

Tickets are on sale now. Grab them via the Shrine box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Giordani’s Drumcode pedigree and Velvet’s decades of club classics (“Percolator,” anyone?) promise a cross-generational electronic throwdown. Shrine Expo Hall’s cavernous space and booming sound system are built for this kind of marathon set—ideal for L.A. nightlife fans looking to go hard on a Friday.

House and techno shows of this caliber sell fast in Southern California. Round up your crew, plan your rides and secure entry before prices surge.

