Legends of Laughter tickets on sale in Greensboro at Tanger Center

Legends of Laughter unites comedy heavyweights Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Arnez J and Don “D.C.” Curry at Greensboro’s Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. Four distinct styles, one massive laugh-fest—expect rapid-fire punch lines that span relationship roasts to razor-sharp social commentary.

Tickets are on sale now via the Tanger Center box office and ScoreBig, where there are never hidden fees.

Queen of Comedy Sommore headlines with her signature blend of elegance and edge, while Crawford’s animated storytelling has made him a Breaking Bad fan favorite. Arnez J’s physical comedy and D.C. Curry’s Southern wisdom round out a 150-minute showcase guaranteed to leave cheeks sore.

The 3,000-seat Tanger Center offers Broadway-level sightlines and premium acoustics—ideal for crisp delivery of every punch line. VIP ticket holders receive priority parking and exclusive lounge access.

Shop for Legends of Laughter tickets at Steven Tanger Center on November 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Legends of Laughter tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.