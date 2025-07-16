Les Miserables tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

Cameron Mackintosh’s blockbuster Les Misérables returns to Boston for a limited two-week engagement at Citizens Bank Opera House, June 9–21, 2026. Audiences can once again witness Jean Valjean’s epic quest for redemption, staged with soaring new orchestrations, mesmerizing LED backdrops and a 38-member cast.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now via the Opera House box office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and instant e-delivery—no surprise service charges.

The Tony-winning revival has been praised for its cinematic lighting and emotionally charged vocals, from “I Dreamed a Dream” to the thunderous “One Day More.” Boston theatergoers last welcomed the production in 2022, selling out multiple nights; the 2026 tour introduces fresh talent in key roles and new costume designs celebrating the musical’s 40-year legacy.

Located in the heart of the Theatre District, the Gilded Age opera house features plush seating and ornate gilding that perfectly frames 19th-century Paris brought to life. Secure seats early—prime weekend shows traditionally disappear first.

Performance schedule

