Les Miserables tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

Cameron Mackintosh’s blockbuster Les Misérables returns to Boston for a limited two-week engagement at Citizens Bank Opera House, June 9–21, 2026. Audiences can once again witness Jean Valjean’s epic quest for redemption, staged with soaring new orchestrations, mesmerizing LED backdrops and a 38-member cast.
Tickets for all performances are on sale now via the Opera House box office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and instant e-delivery—no surprise service charges.
The Tony-winning revival has been praised for its cinematic lighting and emotionally charged vocals, from “I Dreamed a Dream” to the thunderous “One Day More.” Boston theatergoers last welcomed the production in 2022, selling out multiple nights; the 2026 tour introduces fresh talent in key roles and new costume designs celebrating the musical’s 40-year legacy.
Located in the heart of the Theatre District, the Gilded Age opera house features plush seating and ornate gilding that perfectly frames 19th-century Paris brought to life. Secure seats early—prime weekend shows traditionally disappear first.
Performance schedule
- Les Misérables tickets at Citizens Bank Opera House on June 9 2026
- Les Misérables tickets on June 12 2026 (8 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 13 2026 (8 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 14 2026 (1 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 14 2026 (6:30 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 16 2026
- Les Misérables tickets on June 17 2026
- Les Misérables tickets on June 18 2026
- Les Misérables tickets on June 19 2026
- Les Misérables tickets on June 20 2026 (2 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 20 2026 (8 p.m.)
- Les Misérables tickets on June 21 2026
