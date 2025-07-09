Les Miserables tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Uihlein Hall

Les Miserables plants its famous barricades in Milwaukee for a full eight-performance run at Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 28–Nov. 2, 2025. Audiences can experience the sweeping story of Jean Valjean and Javert in the heart of downtown, with evening curtains and convenient weekend matinees.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. While the Marcus Center box office remains a traditional outlet, fans can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists major events with no hidden fees—ideal for patrons budgeting for premium orchestra views or bringing the whole family.

The show’s 21st-century revival has already broken attendance records across North America. Milwaukee last welcomed “Les Mis” in 2019 to sold-out crowds, and the 2025 tour brings fresh staging, new LED projection design and a cast whose vocal power breathes new life into classics like “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

Uihlein Hall’s acoustics and 2,305-seat configuration promise intimate sightlines even from the balcony, making each performance a can’t-miss event for Broadway devotees and first-timers alike. Plan an autumn theater night on the RiverWalk or pair the Sunday matinee with brunch in the Historic Third Ward.

