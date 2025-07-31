Little Big tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Little Big in Kaliningrad in 2019 | Photo credit: Alexander Podgorchuk via Wikimedia Commons

Little Big, the viral Russian rave-punk outfit behind the billion-view hit “Skibidi,” storms Webster Hall in New York City on Oct. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. Expect a wild night of rave beats, satirical lyrics and over-the-top visuals when the genre-defying quartet turns the historic East Village venue into a massive dance party.

Known for combining Euro-dance, punk attitude and outrageous music videos, Little Big has packed festivals from Coachella to Sziget. Their 2024 EP, Punk Pop, blends hyperpop melodies with tongue-in-cheek social commentary, powering an energetic stage show featuring costumed dancers and giant inflatable props.

Webster Hall’s 1,500-capacity Grand Ballroom delivers thumping low end and sightlines from every corner, perfect for the group’s choreographed chaos. This NYC stop is part of a limited North American run preceding a new album release, making it a must-see for fans of boundary-pushing pop.

