Live Nation Acquires New Zealand’s Electric Avenue Festival Producer

Live Nation is expanding its footprint in the southern hemisphere with the acquisition of Christchurch-based event producer Team Event, the company behind New Zealand’s largest two-day music festival, Electric Avenue.

The move brings Electric Avenue, which draws approximately 40,000 fans per day to Christchurch’s Hagley Park, into Live Nation’s growing portfolio of Australasian festivals. Since launching in 2015, Electric Avenue has featured headline performances by major artists including Lorde, The Chemical Brothers, Flume, and The Prodigy.

“Electric Avenue is a testament to what local grit and vision can create – a world-class live music experience,” said Mark Kneebone, managing director of Live Nation New Zealand. “We are excited to partner with Callam and Team Event to take Electric Avenue and its festival brands to the next level, giving fans even greater access to local and international talent while supporting the future growth and success of this iconic New Zealand festival.”

Live Nation’s acquisition signals continued investment in the live entertainment space across New Zealand and Australia. In addition to Electric Avenue, the company now oversees events such as Rhythm & Vines and the Greenstone Summer Concert Tour in New Zealand, along with Australia’s Spilt Milk festival.

For Team Event, the partnership is a strategic move to ensure long-term sustainability and growth. “This partnership with Live Nation is an incredible opportunity to secure the long-term future of our business,” said Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event. “Access to talent and the expertise from such a large global organisation will only take us to new heights.”

“The past 15 years of building this business has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears but a journey we’re incredibly proud of, and this acquisition is a recognition of that,” Mitchell added.

Beyond Electric Avenue, Team Event also produces a range of regional events including the South Island Wine & Food Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, Nostalgia Festival, and the Live in the Park concert series.