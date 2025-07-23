Loathe tickets on sale in Dallas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Loathe brings its genre-bending hard rock and metal to The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas on Oct. 26, 2025. The U.K. outfit’s heavy riffs, ambient interludes and dynamic vocals have earned them a fast-growing stateside following, making this club date a hot ticket for metal fans in North Texas.

Tickets for the Oct. 26 show are on sale now. You can purchase through the venue box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Known for atmospheric releases like “I Let It In and It Took Everything,” Loathe’s live sets swing from crushing breakdowns to melodic swells. The Echo Lounge’s intimate capacity means Dallas fans will be shoulder to shoulder when the band unleashes its wall of sound—so early buyers get the best spots on the floor.

If you’ve been waiting to see what the buzz is about, this is the night to circle. Grab friends, prep your earplugs and secure those tickets before they disappear.

