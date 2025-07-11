Los Osos de Chicago tickets on sale in Joliet at The Forge

Los Osos de Chicago bring their high-energy Latin rhythms to The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, on July 20, 2025. The Sunday-night set begins at 7 p.m., promising a dance-floor-ready mix of norteño, cumbia and rock-en-español staples inside the intimate 1,000-capacity room.

Tickets for the July 20 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at The Forge box office, but a wider selection is also available through ScoreBig, which lists seats for major shows with no hidden service charges.

Formed on Chicago’s south side, Los Osos have spent the past decade packing Midwest clubs, winning a devoted bilingual fan base with brassy horn hooks and call-and-response choruses. Their 2024 single “Baila Conmigo” cracked regional radio charts and set the stage for a busy summer tour.

July’s Joliet date offers suburban fans a convenient alternative to downtown venues, and The Forge’s upgraded lighting rig should spotlight the band’s hyperactive stage presence. Arrive early to catch local openers and sample the venue’s craft-beer lineup.

