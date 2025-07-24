Louisville vs. Boston College women’s volleyball tickets on sale in Louisville

Louisville Cardinals Women’s Volleyball face the Boston College Eagles at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. This intense Atlantic Coast Conference matchup pits two rising programs against each other in an early‑season test of skill and depth.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

The Cardinals enter 2025 coming off a Sweet 16 run, led by an all‑conference libero and a breakout freshman outside hitter. Boston College, known for its stout defense and aggressive serving, will look to spoil the home‑court advantage. Expect long rallies, thunderous blocks and strategic digs throughout.

L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, opened in 2016, offers premium sightlines and modern amenities, including club lounges and climate‑controlled seating. Its vibrant courtside atmosphere has quickly become a volleyball hotspot in the Bluegrass State.

Make a night of it in downtown Louisville—sample hot brown classics at nearby eateries or stroll the Ohio River waterfront before the opening serve. Don’t miss this high‑impact volleyball showdown in one of college sports’ most electric arenas.

