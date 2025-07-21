Louisville vs James Madison tickets on sale at L\&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville Cardinals Football opens its 2025 campaign against the James Madison Dukes on Friday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. inside L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The non-conference clash pits an ACC contender against a fast-rising Sun Belt power, adding early-season intrigue for Derby City fans.

Louisville returns a veteran backfield led by dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham Jr., while James Madison looks to spoil the Cards’ home opener behind a stingy defensive line. The matchup marks the programs’ first meeting, setting the stage for possible fireworks under the stadium’s new LED light show.

Located just south of downtown, L&N Stadium features 60,000 seats, edge-to-edge Wi-Fi and one of college football’s largest video boards. Arrive early for the Card March, when the team walks through a sea of red-clad faithful outside Gate 4.

