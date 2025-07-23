Luigi: The Musical tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Luigi: The Musical hits The Independent in San Francisco on Aug. 6, 2025, bringing a tongue-in-cheek, game-inspired stage adventure to one of the city’s most intimate rooms. Fans can expect a playful production packed with catchy numbers, colorful characters and plenty of nostalgia.

Tickets for the Aug. 6 performance are on sale now. Grab seats at The Independent box office or skip the hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with transparent pricing.

The Independent’s cozy setting makes this a prime chance to catch “Luigi” up close, with sightlines and acoustics that keep the action front and center. Whether you grew up with a controller in hand or just love an offbeat musical, this one-night stop promises a lively, laugh-filled evening in the heart of San Francisco.

Don’t wait—limited-capacity venues sell fast when buzzworthy shows land. Line up friends, plan that pre-show dinner in NOPA, and lock in your tickets today.

Shop for Luigi: The Musical tickets at The Independent on August 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Luigi: The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.