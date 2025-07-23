Lukas Nelson tickets on sale in Chicago at Vic Theatre

Lukas Nelson brings his soulful country-rock to Chicago’s Vic Theatre on Oct. 26, 2025. Backed by Promise of the Real, Nelson blends road-house grit, tender ballads and the easygoing charm you’d expect from a lifelong performer.

Tickets for the Oct. 26 date are on sale now. Buy at the Vic Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service charges.

Fresh off festival sets and collaborations with artists across genres, Nelson’s live shows showcase slick guitar work and a voice equal parts warm and raspy. The Vic’s historic, mid-sized space keeps the energy high while still feeling personal—perfect for singalongs and slow-dance moments alike.

Chicago’s fall concert calendar fills quickly. If you want in on a Sunday night of roots-rock swagger, grab your seats before they’re gone.

Shop for Lukas Nelson tickets at Vic Theatre on October 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lukas Nelson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.