Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets on sale in Durant at Choctaw Casino

Lynyrd Skynyrd rolls into southeastern Oklahoma for a Friday-night blowout at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on Nov. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will fill the Grand Theater with staples of Southern rock from “Sweet Home Alabama” to the epic “Free Bird.”

Tickets are officially on sale. The venue box office is one source, but bargain hunters can score seats via ScoreBig’s marketplace, which features transparent pricing and zero hidden add-on fees.

Skynyrd’s current “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” trek celebrates more than 50 years of road-tested anthems. Founding guitarist Gary Rossington’s legacy lives on through blistering twin-lead passages, while front man Johnny Van Zant keeps the sing-along choruses roaring. Expect crowd favorites “Gimme Three Steps,” “Saturday Night Special,” plus deep-cut surprises.

Durant’s 3,000-seat Grand Theater offers an up-close environment rare for a band that routinely headlines amphitheaters, making this an ideal setting for fans across Texas and Oklahoma. The Choctaw Casino complex also provides hotels, dining and gaming for an all-weekend getaway.

The November show lands just ahead of Thanksgiving—perfect timing to gather friends and family for a night of legendary riffs and Southern hospitality.

Shop for Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on November 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.