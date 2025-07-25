Madeline Brewer to Star as Audrey in Off-Broadway ‘s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Madeline Brewer will join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” in the role of Audrey.

Best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Janine in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Brewer begins performances August 12 at the Westside Theatre, marking her New York stage debut.

Also joining the production on August 12 is Nicholas Christopher, who will reprise his role as Seymour. Christopher, known for his performances in “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “Sweeney Todd”, returns to the show ahead of his upcoming lead role in the Broadway revival of “Chess”.

His run in “Sweeney Todd”will continue through August 31. He previously played Seymour this past winter, appearing opposite Sherie Rene Scott.

The current leads, Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips, will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on July 27. From July 29 to August 10, Audrey will be played by Morgan Ashley Bryant. Seymour will be portrayed by a rotating lineup of former cast members:

Returning cast members include Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello, DDS; Reg Rogers as Mushnik; Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II; Hailey Thomas as Ronnette; Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal; and Morgan Ashley Bryant, who will also continue as Chiffon.

Ensemble members include Weston Chandler Long, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, Mecca Hicks, Bryan Fenkart, Khadija Sankoh, and Kevin Del Aguila.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Little Shop of Horrors” website.