Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in Bloomington

Holiday favorite Mannheim Steamroller Christmas returns to Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington on December 9, 2025, filling the historic hall with its signature blend of baroque-rock arrangements and dazzling multimedia visuals.

Tickets are available now at the IU Auditorium box office. The venue has a 3,200-capacity.

Created by composer Chip Davis, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums and remains America’s top Christmas act after four decades on the road. The 2025 production features classic tracks from the group’s 1984 debut holiday release alongside new orchestrations synchronized to state-of-the-art lighting and video.

Bloomington’s single performance often sells out quickly thanks to an audience drawn from across southern Indiana. Secure your place now for an evening that has become a family tradition for fans of all ages.

