Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in Detroit at Fox Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas decks Detroit’s Fox Theatre with yuletide cheer on Dec. 23, 2025. The ornate 5,000-seat movie palace transforms into a snow-kissed wonderland for Chip Davis’ signature mix of baroque instruments and modern rock rhythms.

Tickets are on sale now through the Fox Theatre box office and ScoreBig.

Now in its fourth decade, Mannheim Steamroller remains America’s best-selling holiday act, boasting more than 35 million albums sold. Detroit’s Christmas Eve Eve concert will blend classic tracks from Christmas (1984) with brand-new arrangements, accompanied by synchronized video, immersive surround sound and a live string ensemble.

The Fox’s gilded ceilings and lush red velvet provide an Instagram-worthy backdrop to a family tradition that delights all ages. Make it a Motor City holiday by ice-skating at Campus Martius before warm brass fanfares ring in the season.

