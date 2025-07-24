Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in Pensacola

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas rolls into Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect a festive evening of Chip Davis’s signature “Christmas Story” arrangements, blending Baroque instruments with contemporary rock rhythms.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Saenger Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Since debuting in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller has redefined holiday music with platinum‑selling albums and sold‑out tours. This year’s show features richly layered orchestrations of classics like “Deck the Halls” and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” enhanced by custom lighting and video effects.

The restored 1925 Saenger Theatre—known for its ornate Spanish‑baroque décor and crystal‑clear acoustics—provides an intimate setting for this holiday tradition. Whether you’re seated front‑row or in the balcony, you’ll hear every bell and drum flourish.

Pensacola holiday-goers can round out the evening with a stroll along the Bayfront or dinner in the historic Seville Quarter. Don’t miss your chance to start the season with an unforgettable Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concert.

