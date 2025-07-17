Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in Richmond

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas returns to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Nov. 26 2025 at 7:30 p.m., bringing Chip Davis’ Grammy-winning blend of baroque pop and modern synth back to the Commonwealth for Thanksgiving week.

Tickets are available now at the box office and through ScoreBig, which lists holiday shows with no hidden fees.

Since 1984, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, making them the best-selling Christmas act of all time. This year’s tour features the signature “Deck the Halls” opener, a freshly orchestrated “Carol of the Bells” and a multimedia snowfall that transforms the stage into a winter postcard.

Richmond audiences last experienced the production in 2023, when the performance sold out weeks in advance. Altria Theater’s warm acoustics highlight the group’s harpsichord flourishes and booming percussion, while the intimate 1920s décor enhances the nostalgic vibe. With Black Friday shoppers flocking downtown, savvy fans should secure seats early for a stress-free holiday outing.

Shop for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets at Altria Theater on November 26 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.