Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

Chip Davis’ holiday juggernaut Mannheim Steamroller Christmas brings its 40th-anniversary tour to San Diego Civic Theatre for two enchanted nights, Nov. 21 and 22, 2025. The multimedia production marries neoclassical arrangements with dazzling lasers, fresh snow effects and a 30-foot video backdrop of winter vistas.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now via the Civic Theatre box office and ScoreBig, where patrons can select orchestra, dress-circle or balcony seating with zero hidden fees.

Since 1984, Mannheim Steamroller’s platinum holiday discs have woven renaissance instruments with modern synths, redefining Christmas music for generations. San Diego audiences will hear blockbuster tracks like “Deck the Halls” and “Carol of the Bells,” plus new pieces debuting on this milestone trek.

Downtown’s Civic Theatre lies within walking distance of the Gaslamp’s festive lights, making a full evening of holiday cheer effortless.

Performance schedule

