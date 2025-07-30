The NHL’s oldest rivalry renews when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. The exhibition opener offers a first glimpse of Toronto’s off-season additions and Montreal’s promising rookies under the bright lights of downtown.

Tickets are available through team outlets, but ScoreBig provides an alternative with transparent, fee-free pricing—perfect for families aiming to catch NHL action without regular-season price tags.

The Leafs’ Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner headline a roster eyeing deep playoff progress, while Montreal counters with Cole Caufield’s scoring touch and dynamic blue-liner Kaiden Guhle. Though preseason intensity is lighter, bragging rights between Original Six foes still energize the stands.

Scotiabank Arena’s recent tech upgrades—wider concourses, 8K center-hung scoreboard—enhance the fan experience, and Toronto’s waterfront nightlife makes a perfect post-game stop. Demand spikes whenever the Habs cross the provincial border, so grab seats soon.

