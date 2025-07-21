Margaret Cho tickets on sale in Portland at Aladdin Theater

Margaret Cho brings her fearless comedy to Portland’s Aladdin Theater on April 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Emmy-nominated trailblazer—known for razor-sharp takes on politics, family and pop culture—returns with fresh material that blends stand-up candor with musical interludes.

Cho, recently crowned one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Greatest Stand-Up Comics,” last played Portland during her acclaimed “Fresh Off the Bloat” tour. Expect unfiltered stories on AAPI activism, LGBTQ+ rights and Hollywood absurdities, delivered in the historic 620-seat venue’s intimate setting. The Aladdin—once a vaudeville house—sits minutes from downtown eateries, making it an ideal Saturday night outing.

Cho’s “Live & Livid” dates have sold out across the country; early purchase is advised, especially for front-row seats coveted by fans hoping for on-the-spot crowd work.

