Margaret Cho tickets on sale in Portland at Aladdin Theater

By Madeline Page 3 minutes ago
Margaret Cho via the comedian's official website
Margaret Cho via the comedian's official website

Margaret Cho brings her fearless comedy to Portland’s Aladdin Theater on April 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Emmy-nominated trailblazer—known for razor-sharp takes on politics, family and pop culture—returns with fresh material that blends stand-up candor with musical interludes.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Aladdin box office, but ScoreBig offers seats with no hidden fees, so every punchline lands without a surprise surcharge.

Cho, recently crowned one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Greatest Stand-Up Comics,” last played Portland during her acclaimed “Fresh Off the Bloat” tour. Expect unfiltered stories on AAPI activism, LGBTQ+ rights and Hollywood absurdities, delivered in the historic 620-seat venue’s intimate setting. The Aladdin—once a vaudeville house—sits minutes from downtown eateries, making it an ideal Saturday night outing.

Cho’s “Live & Livid” dates have sold out across the country; early purchase is advised, especially for front-row seats coveted by fans hoping for on-the-spot crowd work.

Shop for Margaret Cho tickets at Aladdin Theater on April 18, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Margaret Cho tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.