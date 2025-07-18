Margo Price tickets on sale in Dallas at Longhorn Ballroom

Margo Price will bring her fiery brand of outlaw-inspired country to the historic Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas on Nov. 14, 2025. Fresh off rave reviews for her third studio album, Price’s stop in the Lone Star State promises a night of raw lyricism, tight grooves and plenty of pedal steel under the ballroom’s famous neon lights.

Tickets are on sale now through the Longhorn Ballroom box office, but bargain-hunters can also find seats at ScoreBig—where fans pay exactly what they see, free from hidden service charges.

Since her breakout 2016 debut, Price has become a fixture on festival lineups from Bonnaroo to Stagecoach, celebrated for candid songs like “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle)” and the Willie Nelson duet “Learning to Lose.” Her Dallas date lands near the tail end of a national run and is expected to feature tracks from her latest release alongside favorites from Midwest Farmer’s Daughter and That’s How Rumors Get Started.

The Longhorn Ballroom—once graced by the likes of Patsy Cline and George Jones—offers a 2,000-capacity setting steeped in Texas music history. Price’s genre-bending sound, drawing on rock, soul and classic honky-tonk, should feel right at home beneath the venue’s rustic rafters.

Shop for Margo Price tickets at Longhorn Ballroom on Nov. 14, 2025

