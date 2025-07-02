Marilyn Manson UK Tour Opener Nixed Amid Protests

Marilyn Manson’s tour opener show in the U.K. this fall will no longer move forward as planned after online protests by the campaign group No Stage for Abusers and Member of Parliament (MP) Siân Berry.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was set to perform at Brighton, England’s Brighton Centre on Wednesday, October 29. However, the concert has now been cancelled. While organizers — nor Manson — have commented on the reason for the cancellation, the nixed gig follows calls for the show’s cancellation from No Stage For Abusers, a campaign “against abusive men being given a platform to perform.”

Last month, the campaign questioned why the Brighton Centre booked the “violent abuser,” noting that the Brighton & Hove City Council previously stated they want to tackle “male violence against women and girls” and will “‘engage, listen and collaborate’ yet they refuse to make any response on the issue of publicly hosting and supporting a man with a long history of misogyny and abuse.”

Green Party MP Berry expressed her concerns of Manson’s upcoming performance and wrote an open letter to the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey. In the letter, she stated that the concert would violate the city’s “well-renowned values.”

“We also believe there are clear safeguarding risks to attendees and more broadly by allowing this concert to go ahead,” Berry wrote. “We are deeply concerned that this show has an age restriction that means children as young as 14 can attend.

“Warner has been accused of multiple allegations of sexual assault, grooming and domestic violence. It is the case that prosecutors in the USA have determined these accusations fall outside of the statute of limitations, but this does not preclude any conclusions being drawn about risks.”

Berry added that “we also recognise the courage of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences” and “it is important to note that in the United States, as is also the case in the UK, the vast majority of perpetrators of sexual violence will not be prosecuted.”

No Stage for Abusers are happy with the outcome, stating that they are “very pleased to hear” the news and “thank you for taking a stand against male violence & misogyny.” They are also calling for Manson’s concert to be cancelled at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on November 1.

A years-long investigation into Manson over sexual assault and domestic violence was dropped in California in January, as prosecutors said the allegations against the rocker exceeded the statute of limitations and “we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the BBC.

Manson was accused of rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm by four women with incidents stemming from 2009 to 2011. Aside from the suit, more than a dozen women made allegations against Manson, including his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

Following the allegations, Mason’s record label, booking agent, and managed have since severed ties with him. He repeatedly denied the accusations, calling the claims “falsehoods” and “horrible distortions of reality.”

Manson is set to embark on the “One Assassination Under God Tour,” kicking-off at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17. The world tour will make stops across the U.S. before heading to the UK and Europe this fall, featuring festival appearances at Aftershock, Rocklahoma, and Louder than Life. Mexico City’s Knotfest is set to close the run in early December.